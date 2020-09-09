One of the purest expressions of the chardonnay grape can be found in its native region in eastern France. Chardonnay is the name of a tiny village, located about halfway between Lyon and Dijon in a district of Burgundy known as the Maconnais. More famous towns further north, like Meursault and Chassagne-Montrachet, can coax more intensity from this grape, making oakier wines that command attention and practically demand haute cuisine.