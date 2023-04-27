Wissahickon Trail Classic run has been revived for June and will benefit the park

The Wissahickon Trail Classic is novel for an urban race: The 10K course wends through steep, rocky, forested trails — giving runners a view of natural Philadelphia.

The race, started in 2006 by the Wissahickon Wanderers Club, had its last run in 2019 due to the pandemic.

Now, organizers have revived it for 2023; the race will begin at 8:30 a.m. at West Northwestern Avenue on Saturday, June 3. For the first time, proceeds will go toward Friends of the Wissahickon (FOW), a nonprofit that works with Philadelphia Parks and Recreation to maintain the park. Online registration is $50, or $75 to include an FOW membership.

“We’re thrilled,” said Ruffian Tittman, executive director of FOW. “This year is the first time that they’ve asked FOW to be the beneficiary and partner in the race. We’re really excited. And it’s on National Trails Day.”

Tittman said 200 people have registered and organizers expect a few hundred more to sign up before race day. As many as 600 have run the race in the past. Organizers hope to gross $50,000 between race fees and sponsorships. All money will go back into trail and park maintenance.

The racecourse will take participants to the upper Wissahickon, which many don’t normally get to see if they run the 5Ks and 10Ks that often take place on Forbidden Drive.

“This will be an opportunity for people to see the great terrain that the Wissahickon has to offer and run on some of the trails that we’ve spent the last decade and a half really focused on improving and making sustainable,” Tittman said.

FOW staff and volunteers will help with registration, cleanup and, of course, cheering, Tittman said.

Afterward, FOW is hosting its annual National Trails Day volunteer effort in the 1,800-acre park, which includes about 50 miles of trails.

“This will help preserve the park,” said race director Melanie Wright, a member of the Wissahickon Wanderers, which she describes as an informal running club. “This park is so wonderful and so popular, but it gets a lot of use or overuse. It really takes a lot to keep it up and maintain it and FOW does a really great job.”

Wright said her group decided to bring back the race because of high demand. In past years, the group partnered with the Wissahickon Restoration Volunteers, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the Wissahickon.

Wright, originally from New York, said the Wissahickon Wanderers was founded in 2000 by Phil Ranly, who has since moved to Indiana but is still involved. Wright said the group is a “really fun club, really informal” and includes ultra marathoners to beginners.

Wright said the course is challenging and can change from rocky to steep in a just a few feet with “a lot of curves, twists, and turns.” It’s also heavily wooded, so organizers will have volunteers along the race route to help people stay on track.

“It’s a real workout,” she said. “But it’s a beautiful, beautiful park.”

For those who don’t want to run 10K (6.2 miles), there is also a 1-mile family-friendly nature walk.

The race is sponsored by Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, Univest, Prentiss Smith & Co., Newrez, La Sportiva, Green Mountain Energy, and Aqua. Urban Athlete will host an 8:15 a.m. stretch.

To register, go to https://fow.org.