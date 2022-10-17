93.3 WMMR will be rocking a little differently during the afternoon and overnight hours. Owner Beasley Media Group blames the economy.

Last week, Paul Jaxon — known as DJ Jaxon — was let go from his 3 to 7 p.m. weekday hosting job. He’d been at MMR for almost two decades. In a Facebook post Wednesday, Jaxon simply said he, “Got caught up in corporate cuts,” adding he’d be staying in Philly — he is co-owner of a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu school in Ardmore. Jaxon did not get to say goodbye on air, though his former colleagues took a moment to address the layoff on Friday.

Beasley also eliminated MMR’s live overnight broadcast as part of the shakeup but was not limited to the rock station. Charlie Maxx was similarly let go from 92.5 WXTU, a country station. The changes came a week after 97.5 The Fanatic’s Jamie Lynch, a co-host of “The John Kincade Show,” disappeared from the airwaves. Lynch’s colleagues noted his absence but said they weren’t at liberty to discuss the matter.

Beasley did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding changes at its stations. In a statement to the Philadelphia Business Journal, Beasley said it was restructuring operations “to reflect the reality of the country’s current economic challenges.” Beasley did not say whether other Philly stations — 95.7 BEN FM, 102.9 WMGK, 610 ESPN, or 860 WWDB-AM — had been subject to layoffs.

“As a matter of company policy, we do not discuss personnel matters in the media,” read the company’s statement.

Beasley, which owns 61 AM and FM stations across 15 markets across the country, isn’t the only media company adjusting to a changing market. Audacy, one of the largest radio networks in the country, has lost $1 billion since 2018. In August, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported the company would be laying off 5%, or about 250, of its employees across the country.

On Friday, WMMR colleagues DJ Pierre Robert and the crew from the Preston and Steve show explained why listeners hadn’t heard Jaxon in recent days. His peers lauded him for keeping a positive attitude and professionalism.

“It broke up our family,” said Kathy Romano of Jaxon’s firing.

Brent Porche, who hosted late nights, will be filling Jaxon’s shift in the interim, said the Preston and Steve staff.