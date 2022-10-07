Jamie Lynch, known to 97.5 The Fanatic listeners as “The Bro,” is no longer with the station.

Lynch was a co-host on The John Kincade Show alongside Kincade, Bob Cooney, and producer Pat Egan. The show aired live from Arizona Friday morning ahead of Sunday’s Eagles-Cardinals game, but Lynch was notably absent.

According to two sources not authorized to speak publicly, Lynch was a victim of cutbacks by parent company Beasley Media Group, which is based in Naples, Fla. The company’s stock price closed at $1.09 a share on Thursday, close to a one-year low of $1.05 a share. It is unclear if anyone else at The Fanatic or Beasley’s other six stations in Philadelphia — 92.5 WXTU, 93.3 WMMR, 95.7 BEN FM, 102.9 WMGK, 610 ESPN, and 860 WWDB-AM — was impacted.

Crossing Broad’s Kevin Kinkead was first to report that Lynch was out.

A spokesperson for Beasley did not respond to a request for comment. Neither did Lynch, but on Twitter Friday morning he shared a gif from the 1983 film Mr. Mom starting Michael Keaton, who in the film played a furloughed auto worker.

Kincade and Cooney addressed Lynch’s absence Friday.

“Obviously, you will notice that Jamie is not here,” Kincade said. “If you miss Jamie this morning, you can only imagine how much we do. I don’t know how much more to say, I’m not at liberty to say. But we miss him.”

Cooney, a former Daily News columnist, was a bit more direct.

“It sucks,” Cooney said. “I’ve been in this business a long, long time, and yesterday was the worst day ever.”

Lynch had been with the station since 2015, when he left 94.1 WIP to join Anthony Gargano’s morning show. Gargano was replace by Marc Farzetta in 2018 moved to the station’s midday slot, but Lynch remained with the morning show through Farzetta’s run and continued when Kincade took over in 2021.

In May, the Fanatic parted ways with popular afternoon host Mike Missanelli in an abrupt exit that shocked longtime listeners. the station replaced his show with a new program called The Best Show Ever? hosted by Tyrone Johnson, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Ricky Bottalico, Hunter Brody, and Jen Scordo.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.