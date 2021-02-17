A woman’s naked remains were found on fire in Fairmount Park early Wednesday morning, according to Philadelphia police.
Officers responded to the 2300 block of Strawberry Mansion Drive around 6:07 a.m. and found the woman’s body. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not identify her or provide other details about what may have happened.
The discovery marked the second set of human remains authorities found in a fire overnight Wednesday.
Six hours earlier and about 4½ miles away, authorities were called to Frankford Avenue and Bellmore Street in Kensington, where a car was fully engulfed in flames, police said. When the blaze was extinguished, a man police did not identify was found dead inside. He was declared dead at the scene at 12:55 a.m., police said.
Police did not announce arrests in either case, and did not provide descriptions of any possible suspects.