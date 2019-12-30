Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday is expected to name Danielle Outlaw, the chief of police in Portland, Ore., as Philadelphia’s new police commissioner, marking a new chapter for a 6,500-member force plagued by scandal.
Daryl Turner, president of the Portland Police Association, the local police union, said in an interview that he learned Monday morning from the Portland mayor’s police policy liaison that Outlaw was to be introduced as Philadelphia’s new commissioner.
“You’re getting a damn good chief,” Turner said. "We hate to lose her.”
Deana Gamble, a Kenney spokesperson, declined to comment Monday morning.
Outlaw, 44, has led Portland’s 877-member force since 2017 after a 20-year career as an officer in her hometown of Oakland, Calif. She was the first black woman to head the force in one of the nation’s most liberal and whitest big cities, and her hire was met with optimism from reform advocates, who at the time praised her commitment to transparency and accountability.
She will become the first black woman to lead Philadelphia’s police force, and just the second woman, following the five-month tenure of Christine Coulter, who has been serving as acting commissioner following the abrupt resignation of former commissioner Richard Ross. He abruptly stepped down in August after being accused in a lawsuit of retaliating against a former love interest. Ross has denied the allegations.
Still, the lawsuit also claimed that the Police Department had been overrun by a culture of sexual harassment and discrimination — allegations that seemed to gain some steam when one of Ross’ former high-ranking commanders, chief inspector Carl Holmes, was subsequently arrested and charged with sexually assaulting three female officers.
Ross’ departure came less than a week after he had helped negotiate the end to a violent standoff with a gunman in Tioga, who allegedly shot and wounded six cops during a botched drug raid.
Earlier in the summer, more than 300 active-duty cops were accused of posting racist or offensive material on their personal Facebook accounts, a scandal that included other jurisdictions around the country and attracted national attention, and led to the benching of 72 Philly officers and the forced departures of 15 — the department’s largest disciplinary action in recent memory.
After Ross stepped down, Coulter was named interim commissioner, the first woman to lead the department. But she soon had to apologize for a controversy of her own — a photo from the 1990s that surfaced showing her wearing a shirt that appeared to refer to the infamous Los Angeles police beating of Rodney King.
The tumult has come amid a backdrop of ongoing gun violence: More people have been shot in the city in 2019 than in any year since 2010, and the annual homicide tally has matched last year’s decade-long high.
Kenney’s search process was cloaked in secrecy, with key players in the city’s criminal justice system saying as recently as last week that they had been largely out of the loop on whom the mayor was considering to fill the post.
Staff writer Allison Steele contributed to this article.
This is a developing story and will be updated.