Worker dies after falling down a South Philly warehouse elevator shaft

A 48-year-old worker died Friday morning after falling down an elevator shaft while working on a building in South Philadelphia.

Police said the accident occurred around 10:31 a.m. at a commercial warehouse on Wolf Street, between South Lee and South Swanson Streets. An initial report said the man fell 20 feet, suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead by medics at the scene.

The name of the man was not released Friday.

A spokesperson from the Department of Licenses and Inspections said the incident was under investigation by OSHA, the national agency that regulates workplace safety. She declined to provide more details.

A spokesperson for OSHA could not immediately be reached for comment.