David Borgenicht, who coauthored the “Worst-Case Scenario Survival Handbook” book series along with Josh Piven, takes a spectacular fall into the Franklin Institute’s exhibit based on the books. The interactive exhibit allows people to simulate different ways to fall safely, as well as how to walk in quicksand and how to survive an avalanche. Participants will learn about the real-world success stories of people who survived near-impossible situations. The ball pit is one of 13 interactive scenarios that will challenge creative thinking skills, put problem-solving to the test, and encourage participants to approach extreme situations with ingenuity. The exhibit runs through April 19.