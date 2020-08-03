Rich Perry, 29, a former Division I wrestler for Bloomsburg University, was one of the nation’s top freestyle wrestlers and was based out of the Pennsylvania Regional Training Center at the University of Pennsylvania. In August 2018, Perry attended the U.S. Men’s World Team Camp at Camp Pendleton in San Diego. According to a lawsuit filed last month in the U.S. District Court of Southern California, he and other wrestlers were asked to take part in Marine-like training exercises along with wrestling. During one of those exercises, Perry wore a helmet and wielded a baton and was asked to attack and defend against a combatant with the same weapon.