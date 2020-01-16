With a duffel bag of cash and a stolen credit card, 17-year-old Xavier Johnson took friends on a shopping spree Wednesday. They drove through West Philadelphia in the car of the foster mother Johnson had allegedly stabbed to death hours before, law enforcement sources say.
They had breakfast Breakfast at McDonalds, then went shopping for sneakers at Foot Locker — a $270 pair of Jordans for him, $70 Champions for a buddy.
“I killed a lady for all this [stuff] and I took everything she had,” Johnson told his friends, law enforcement sources with knowledge of the investigation told The Inquirer.
Minutes later, the teens crashed the car with police on their tail.
As these details of the killing of 64-year-old Renee Gilyard emerged Thursday, sources said that hours before she was found dead in the bathtub of her East Germantown home, she had told a police officer she planned to ask child welfare officials to have Johnson placed somewhere else because of his behavior.
Now, he is expected to be charged in her death, law enforcement sources said. Gilyard had lived on the block for years and raised two sons there, one of them a Philadelphia police officer.
He is also expected to be charged with killing a 20-year-old man he met at a foster placement in West Philadelphia, the sources said.
Late Wednesday night, on Cobbs Creek Parkway, police found what they believe to be the body of Jimmy Mao in a duffel bag at the bottom of a ravine near where he was last seen alive. Police said they believe Johnson was the last person to see Mao before he disappeared.
Johnson has been in police custody since Wednesday morning, when he allegedly crashed Gilyard’s SUV with three other teens after the shopping spree.
The investigation remains ongoing. Police are also seeking to uncover whether Johnson was involved in the disappearance of a third teen, 16-year-old Jacob Merritt-Richburg, an acquaintance of Mao’s who has been missing for more than a week.
The killings stood out, even amid a particularly deadly start to the new year in Philadelphia — 23 homicides in 15 days — and raised questions about how officials handled his custody in the child welfare system.
Acting Police Commissioner Christine Coulter told reporters Thursday morning that investigators were still working to develop enough information to submit charges to the District Attorney’s Office in the slayings of Gilyard and Mao. A news conference was scheduled for 3 p.m.
Johnson had been in Gilyard’s care for just days, and she had been concerned from the start.
She’d confided to her son, Quin, that Johnson frequently missed his 11 p.m. curfew, sources said. And on Monday night, they said, Gilyard called police to report a burglary at her home on the 300 block of Mechanic Street.
She told a responding officer that Johnson had missed his curfew but still managed to get into the locked house. Gilyard said Johnson could stay the night, but that she was going to contact a foster care agency to have him placed somewhere else, sources said.
The next day, Johnson, carrying a bag of money, hung out with friends in an abandoned West Philadelphia house and told them he was looking for weed.
Later that night, after returning home, Johnson told a friend he’d gotten into a fight with his foster mother and did what he had to do, sources said. There was no turning back, he said.
Around 1 a.m. Wednesday, police again responded to Gilyard’s home, this time after relatives could not reach her. The first-floor bathroom door was locked. Gilyard was inside the tub, stabbed in the neck. She had defensive wounds on her hands.
As police searched for her stolen car, Johnson and his friends spent their morning shopping, using Gilyard’s Police and Fire debit card along the way.
Soon the cops were on their tail. Johnson told his friends he wasn’t getting caught.
The teens smashed into a parked delivery truck on Sansom Street and were taken into custody. Gilyard’s debit card was in Johnson’s jacket pocket, sources said.
Hours later, police found a body believed to be Mao’s near the 5800 block of Angora Terrace, the last place he was seen in December.
On Jan. 7, after Mao’s brother told police he’d received text messages demanding a ransom for Mao’s safe return.
Johnson was interviewed, police said Wednesday, but they did not say if it was before or after the ransom messages were sent.
Officials have not said if Gilyard was aware of Mao’s disappearance — or Johnson’s potential role in it.
Staff writer Allison Steele contributed to this article.
This is a developing story that will be updated.