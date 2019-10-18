The event at Vie by Cescaphe (600 N. Broad St.) is a benefit for CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees), which steps in when disaster strikes. It helped the family of chef Eli Kulp, who was severely injured in the wreck of an Amtrak train in 2015, join him during his rehabilitation in Atlanta as well as child care for his then 3-year-old son upon his return home. Jerrick is chairing the event with Barry Gutin, a partner at Cuba Libre and a CORE board member.