About 40 chefs and restaurateurs will serve food at a walk-around tasting event Monday, Oct. 21 based on the Mike Jerrick-hosted Fox29 Good Day segment “Ya Gotta Try This.”
The event at Vie by Cescaphe (600 N. Broad St.) is a benefit for CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees), which steps in when disaster strikes. It helped the family of chef Eli Kulp, who was severely injured in the wreck of an Amtrak train in 2015, join him during his rehabilitation in Atlanta as well as child care for his then 3-year-old son upon his return home. Jerrick is chairing the event with Barry Gutin, a partner at Cuba Libre and a CORE board member.
Jerrick’s segment began about seven years ago when a show producer was raving about strawberry-shortcake-stuffed French toast served at a South Philadelphia brunch spot. She capped her tout with the line “ya gotta try this!”
Participating chefs include Jean-Marie Lacroix, Guillermo Pernot, Eli Kulp, Nick Elmi, Jennifer Carroll, Jose Garces, Lee Styer, Josh Lawler, and Robert Bennett. Restaurants include Adelphia, Aqimero, Arpeggio BYOB, At the Table BYOB, Balboa Catering & Supper Club, Bar Amis, Branzino, Brickwell Tavern, Bru Craft & Wurst, Brulee Catering, Chris’ Jazz Cafe, Classic Cake Co., Cotoletta Fitler Square, Cuba Libre, D’Angelo’s Ristorante, Fond, Fork, Harvest Seasonal Grill, Karma, Lavazza Coffee, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Na Brassa Brazilian Steak House/Iron Abbey, Ocean Prime, Porta, Positano Coast, Red Owl Tavern, Rex 1516, Royal Boucherie, Scarpetta, Spice Finch, Square 1682, Stella in New Hope, Stove & Tap, Sushi Hatsu, Tap House 23, The Farm & The Fisherman, the Original Clam Tavern/Broadway Grille, Trolley Car Cafe, Veda, and Vie by Cescaphe.
General-admission tickets (6:30 to 9:30 p.m.) are $50 until noon Oct. 21 through Eventbrite. They’re $65 at the door.
VIP admission, which starts at 5:30 p.m., is $125.