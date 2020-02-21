A 25-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy have been charged in the death of Yaniyah Foster, 19, who was fatally shot Wednesday as she sat on the front steps of her North Philadelphia home.
Charles Davis, 25, and Joel Saint-Fort, 16, were each to be charged Friday with murder and related crimes for allegedly firing at a group of people hanging outside Foster’s house on the 1000 block of West Thompson Street.
Foster was struck in the head during the shootout, police said, and a 23-year-old man was shot in the foot.
Someone in Foster’s group chased after Davis and Saint-John and returned fire, police said. Davis was shot in the arm, and a 25-year-old man was shot in the head while sitting in his car nearby.
That man was a bystander, Homicide Capt Jason Smith said Thursday. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition but was expected to survive.
After the shootout, Davis and Saint-John drove to the same hospital as the other three victims to seek treatment for Davis. Investigators found two guns in the car the men drove, and they were the same caliber as the bulletsfound at the scene, according to Smith.
Foster was a 2019 graduate of Ben Franklin High School and worked at the Center City restaurant Kanella Grill. Her mother described her Thursday as loving, caring, and one of four siblings.
Ben Franklin teacher Keith Pretlow, meanwhile, said Foster was bubbly, outgoing, funny, and impossible to miss.
“Her goal was to come back to her community and effect positive change,” said Pretlow. “She wanted to do some type of reform, to help marginalized communities.”