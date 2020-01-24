In the world of politics, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi turned to a glowing mustard sheath for her November appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and First Lady Melania Trump stunned in Valentino in the same shade when she visited Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace last November. To say nothing of Secretary of the Majority Laura Dove’s lemony yellow Chanel-esque blazer that popped like a Post-it in the dark clad Senate Tuesday on the opening day of President Trump’s impeachment hearings.