A 71-year-old West Chester woman was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park on Wednesday, marking the second such incident this week, park officials said.

The woman, who has not been identified by the National Park Service, was visiting the park with her daughter. The pair were returning to their vehicle near Storm Point at Yellowstone Lake when they “inadvertently approached” a bull bison, which caused the animal to charge them, authorities said.

The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at West Park Hospital in Cody, Wyo. The incident is currently under investigation.

It is not clear how close the woman and her daughter got to the bison before the animal charged. Park officials said that visitors should stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals in the park, including elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, coyotes, and bison.

“Approaching bison threatens them and they may respond by bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing, or snorting,” the Park Service said. “These are warning signs that you are too close and that a charge is imminent.”

The incident marks the second of its kind this week, and the third in 2022. In May, a 25-year-old Ohio woman was gored by a bison and thrown 10 feet into the air. On Monday, a bison gored a 34-year-old Colorado man at the Old Faithful geyser, a popular attraction in the park, after getting “too close to the animal,” park officials said.

Wildlife in Yellowstone can be dangerous when approached, the Park Service said. And weighing in at as much as one ton, Bison are the largest mammals in North America, and “are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.” If visitors encounter a bison, officials recommended that they not stand their ground, and immediately walk or run away from the animal.

“Give bison space when they are near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area,” the Park Service said. “If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.”