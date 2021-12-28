The First Amendment does not protect the head of the Philadelphia Proud Boys from criminal prosecution for his alleged role in organizing and participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, a federal judge in Washington ruled Tuesday.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, which comes nearly a year after the attack that delayed the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral victory, cleared the way for prosecutors to proceed in their conspiracy case against Zach Rehl, 36, and three other leaders of the far-right organization.

In doing so, the judge rejected arguments from Rehl and his codefendants — Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Charles Donohue, the leaders of Proud Boys chapters in Washington, Florida and North Carolina — including that they were being selectively targeted for prosecution because of their political beliefs.

Kelly determined that all four men had been properly charged with conduct that isn’t protected by the Constitution, including conspiring to obstruct Congress, trespassing and destruction of property.

“Quite obviously, there were many avenues for defendants to express their opinions about the 2020 presidential election, or their views about how Congress should perform its constitutional duties on January 6 without resorting to the conduct with which they have been charged,” the judge wrote in his 43-page opinion.

The ruling by Kelly — an appointee of President Donald Trump — is the latest in a string of similar decisions from Washington D.C. judges handling the cases of more than 700 accused Capitol rioters, 66 of whom hail from Pennsylvania. In it, the judge distinguished the alleged actions of Rehl and his fellow Proud Boy leaders from other forms of constitutionally protected, if controversial, demonstrations.

He noted they had not been “charged with anything like burning flags, wearing black armbands or participating in mere sit-ins or protests.”

His decision handed the Justice Department a significant victory in one of the most prominent prosecutions against leaders of militant far-right organizations who have been accused of playing an organizational role in the attack and are now facing conspiracy charges.

(Last week, another judge rejected similar arguments to toss charges in a conspiracy case against several leaders of another such group, the Oath Keepers.)

Rehl’s attorney, Carmen D. Hernandez, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the ruling Tuesday.

His previous lawyer, Jonathan Alden Moseley, had made several arguments seeking to have Rehl released from custody and the case thrown out in a series of unorthodox filings in which he facetiously mused his client might be a witch, accused the government of seeking to extract “loyalty oaths” from Capitol riot participants, and likened Rehl to Richard Jewell, the security guard accused and later cleared of involvement in the 1996 Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta.

He argued that what Rehl and the other Proud Boys had no intention of inciting a riot on Jan. 6 but had come to Washington “to make sure the defenseless Trump supporters in the gun free zone of D.C. did not get jumped and stabbed by the rioters who had run amok all during 2020 [like] ANTIFA.”

Kelly denied all of those motions. In his opinion Tuesday, he also rejected a claim by Rehl and his codefendants that their case should be tossed because Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6 couldn’t be considered an “official proceeding” under the law since it was merely a ceremonial function.

“The Court is not persuaded,” the judge wrote, noting that the certification vote is one of the few Congressional proceedings specifically detailed in the Constitution. “The relevant actors here — Vice President Pence and the members of Congress — were ‘directed to appear’ by both statute and the Constitution.”

Rehl, a former Marine and son and grandson of Philadelphia police officers, has remained incarcerated at the Federal Detention Center in Philadelphia since his arrest at his Port Richmond home in March.

He has pleaded not guilty and vowed to take his case to trial, relying upon various forms of fund-raising to pay for his legal defense including the roughly $40,000 that Moseley said his client had raised as of this month on the “Christian crowdfunding” site GiveSendGo, a popular destination for right-wing causes blocked from other sites.

The lawyer also claimed in court filings that the Patriot Freedom Project — a group founded by the aunt of alleged white supremacist and fellow accused rioter Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, of Monmouth County, N.J. — had pledged to pitch in another $20,000. Meanwhile, Moseley said, another organization led by embattled Trump attorney Sidney Powell has offered to cover all of his legal expenses.

Rehl dumped Mosely as his attorney shortly after that filing and, with his new lawyer, must now prepare for a trial currently scheduled for May.

In court filings, prosecutors have put him at the center of the Proud Boys leadership and planning for Jan. 6

They’ve alleged Rehl, Nordean and Biggs were the leaders of a six-man “upper-tier” leadership team handpicked by Proud Boys president Enrique Tarrio to develop an “operational plan” for the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Hoping to avoid mistakes from past rallies that had devolved into open street brawls with far-left activists, the group decided this time they would maintain a lower profile. They’d leave their traditional black-and-gold polo shirts at home, equip themselves with encrypted radios, and focus their attentions on riling up “normies” — or unaffiliated supporters of Trump who they could hide behind.

Together, prosecutors say, Rehl, Nordean, Biggs and Donohoe encouraged members from Proud Boys chapters across the U.S. to descend on Washington that day, used websites to raise money for travel and equipment, outfitted members with paramilitary gear and tactical vests and developed plans to avoid detection.

On the day of the attack, Nordean, Biggs and Rehl — wearing a camouflage “Make America Great Again” cap and carrying a Temple Owls backpack — led a crowd of roughly 100 Proud Boys members from the Washington Monument toward the Capitol security lines.

They threw themselves into the fray as a mob of Trump supporters attacked police and smashed their way into the building. Photos later surfaced showing Rehl inside the Capitol, smoking a cigarette amid a mob of rioters carousing in the office of Sen. Jeff Merkley (D., Ore.)

Three other Philadelphia Proud Boys also pictured in those photographs — Isaiah Giddings, 29, of Philadelphia; Brian Healion, 31, of Upper Darby; and Freedom Vy, 36, of Philadelphia — were charged in a separate indictment out of Washington this month.

Unlike Rehl, they are not facing the more serious conspiracy charge that now threatens to send their leader and his codefendants to prison for up to 20 years.

Read the opinion: