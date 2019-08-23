Thanks for the question, J.R. I’m not sure you can blame Howie for the injuries. Bradham still hasn’t been ruled out for Week 1, though he admittedly didn’t seem optimistic this week when I talked to him. Grugier-Hill should be back at some point early in the season. And unless you know something that I don’t, Brown’s good to go. He played in Thursday night’s preseason loss to Baltimore. But the bottom line is that the Eagles just don’t put a high premium on linebackers in Jim Schwartz’s defense. They signed L.J. Fort, who is an excellent cover linebacker and should help them in one- and two-linebacker sub-packages, which they’re probably going to play about 70 percent of the time. I understand your concern about the linebacker depth. But frankly, better to be thin there than up front or on the back end.