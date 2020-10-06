All that being said, I still think Peters gives the Eagles offensive line a higher floor if he were to come back healthy and return to Wentz’s blindside. Yes, he’s 38. Yes, he had a concerning performance against Washington and Cincinnati. But he’s got the body of work that Mailata doesn’t. I’m willing to excuse Peters for struggling against Washington — that’s a really good defensive line and Chase Young is on his way to becoming one of the league’s top edge rushers. The struggles against the Bengals are harder to explain away.