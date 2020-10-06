Then Adrian Killins -- who was waived Monday, presumably to head back to the practice squad -- lost 12 yards on a reverse. Second-and-22, Wentz scrambled right with rushers chasing and zipped a pass to Boston Scott for a 17-yard gain, one of Wentz’s best throws of the season. Except, it didn’t count. There were two defensive penalties, and the Eagles elected to take one of them, since it involved an automatic first down. Instead of third-and-5 from the 22, first-and-10 from the 34. Very odd to see the offense walk backward as a defensive penalty is assessed.