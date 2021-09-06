Good morning, Eagles fans! Following a long break after the preseason finale, the Eagles will return to practice this week as they prepare for the regular-season opener Sunday at Atlanta.

Sirianni, Eagles prepare for Atlanta

As they navigated uncharted territory with a 16-day break in between the team’s final preseason game (Aug. 27) and the regular-season opener (Sept. 12), the Eagles held a pair of light practices last week in an effort to keep players active. The team made roster cuts Tuesday, then practiced Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday’s session was held indoors at the NovaCare Complex due to inclement weather. The team returned outdoors on Thursday. Both practices were non-padded and light-hearted in spirit with coach Nick Sirianni hoping to avoid any injuries before Week 1 at Atlanta.

“Let’s go,” Sirianni said after the Jets game. “I’m excited for this team. I’m excited for the guys that we have to get going and getting to Game 1. If we’re truly a process-driven team where we want to get better every single day because we know if you make those deposits every day of getting better – I get goosebumps thinking about going up there and playing at Atlanta with this team. ... Deposits are due every single day.”

Kickoff against the Falcons is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.