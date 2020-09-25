7. Can the Eagles' pass rush start getting home? The group, highlighted by three highly paid defensive tackles, is middle-of-the-road in pressures through two weeks. Fletcher Cox’s status for the game is up in the air as he deals with an oblique injury, and Javon Hargrave struggled last Sunday after missing all of training camp and Week 1 with a combination of a pectoral and hamstring injury. Still, the Eagles consistently build their defenses around the line, and Jim Schwartz’s scheme is dependent on generating pressure without sending extra rushers. If Cox is out, watching Malik Jackson will be key. He’s been a productive rusher from the interior, and could continue to be such against Cincinnati’s offensive line. Burrow has been pressured on 39 drop-backs, according to PFF. That’s tied for the league most with Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. If there was a time for the defensive line to have a sack party, this week feels like the week.