The Eagles lost one of their top deep threats last week when rookie Jalen Reagor injured his thumb v. Rams. He could be out for as long as a month-and-a-half. They still have DeSean Jackson, but with three O-line starters out, finding enough time to throw deep to him could be difficult. Wentz was sacked a career-high eight times in Week 1. Against the Rams, the Eagles went to a short passing game. Just six of Wentz’s 43 passes traveled more than 11 yards in the air. He attempted just two passes of 20-plus yards after throwing seven the week before. The Eagles used 12-personnel (1RB, 2TE, 2WR) on 54 of 69 snaps last weekend, primarily with Reagor and Jackson as the two wideouts. Jackson had six catches, all of them in the second half. But just one of his receptions was longer than nine yards. The loss of Reagor means the Eagles are going to have to rely even more heavily on two-tight end sets with Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert going forward.