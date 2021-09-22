Good afternoon, Eagles fans. After two games, the Eagles are 1-1 heading into Week 3 at Dallas.

Eagles sign offensive lineman Jack Anderson

Offensive lineman Brandon Brooks (chest) and defensive end Brandon Graham (Achilles) were placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Brooks suffered a pectoral strain and is expected to return later in the season. He’ll need to remain on IR for at least three weeks, per NFL rules and regulations.

With Brooks out, the Eagles signed offensive lineman Jack Anderson off the Bills practice squad and added him to the 53-man roster. Anderson was a seventh-round pick by Buffalo in last April’s NFL Draft, but he didn’t make the Bills’ initial 53-man roster. Anderson will provide depth at right guard, where he made 38 career starts at Texas Tech.

Anderson, 22, is represented by Ken Sarnoff of 1 of 1 Agency. Sarnoff also represents right tackle Lane Johnson and offensive lineman Nate Herbig.