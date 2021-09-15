Hello, Eagles fans! The Eagles kicked off the regular season with a dominant 32-6 victory over the Falcons in Week 1. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw three touchdowns, and the defense limited Atlanta to just two field goals.

Siposs booms four punts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in debut

Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay said punter Arryn Siposs did a “phenomenal job” in his NFL debut Sunday. Siposs had four punts with an average of 47.3 yards per punt. His longest punt was 54 yards, and three punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.

Siposs, 28, spent the entire 2020 season on the Lions practice squad before he signed with the Eagles earlier this year in free agency. The Australia native previously played in the Australian Football League and played college football at Auburn.

“Arryn’s a different type of person in terms of he’s not a rookie in terms of the age,” Clay said. “He’s not 21, he’s not 22, he’s 28. He’s dealt with real-life situations. It was never any nerve things I was worried about with him. He always comes ready to prepare Wednesday, Thursday, when we have our big punt days, and it just paid off.

“There are still some things he can get better at and he knows that and that’s the best part about it. He’s going to be able to build off this game and hopefully keep getting better and better.

“He can really be a very, very good punter in this league if he just keeps doing what he’s been doing the last month and a half here in training camp in the first week.”