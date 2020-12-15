If Dillard loses the battle, the only way the Eagles could realistically cut bait with their 2019 first-round pick is to trade him, and even that hardly makes sense. He still has two years left on his contract and releasing him would cost the Eagles $7.3 million against the cap next season, which would further complicate an already bleak cap situation. If they trade him, they’d still have $5.2 million in dead money against the cap. Because of this, my best guess is Dillard ends up as a backup left tackle who could possibly learn to play inside for more positional versatility. If Dillard somehow wins the starting job, Mailata would be an excellent low-cost backup — he’s set to make about $942,200 next year, which is the final year of his contract. His ability to play both left and right tackle would make him the best the team could hope for as a backup swing tackle, but I think he’s more likely to be the starter.