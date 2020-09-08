Bradley will almost certainly get a chance to be a special-teams contributor right away. He got plenty of reps with the ones during special-teams drills. I think there’s a real chance he plays this season, especially considering the circumstances with the pandemic. The Eagles really need one of either Taylor or Bradley to pan out if their linebacking corps is going to develop into a more respectable group, and Bradley’s been the better of the two early on. Toohill has an outside shot at making a splash, but it would require him to beat out several players with more experience in the league. I think he’s another guy who will need this season to develop.