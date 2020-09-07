“Jason Peters came into my office this morning, and he has decided to slide over to left tackle. This is the unselfishness. This is who he is,” Pederson told reporters in a Monday afternoon Zoom call. “He did an outstanding job for us at right guard, it was valuable experience for him to play over there on the right side, and get some interior work, but as he looks at not only where we are but where he is, he came in today and he was excited to move to left tackle. If I can announce that, I’m thrilled to death.”