Good question, Adam. I would guess Jalen Mills spends more time playing at the line of scrimmage like Malcolm Jenkins, more so than K’Von Wallace at least early in the season. That’s not to say Wallace won’t eventually find a role in the defense; I actually think he has a good chance. Wallace is a great athlete with positional versatility, so in a season that will likely be a war of attrition, I can’t imagine him going the whole season without filling in for somebody. In the long run, I think he has the upside to eventually fill at least some of the responsibilities Jenkins had, especially covering receivers in the slot, holding up against the run, and blitzing at times.