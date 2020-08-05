Gregg Murphy, who has roamed the stands at Citizens Bank Park as part of NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Phillies broadcast crew since 2012, was among those let go by the network this week as part of nationwide cuts by parent company NBC Universal.
Murphy, who celebrated his 20th anniversary with Comcast last week, is currently off-the-air after experiencing coronavirus symptoms as he awaits test results. He will return to the broadcast once he’s able to clear NBC’s protocols and finish out the Phillies truncated 2020 season for the network.
“First and foremost, I’m disappointed in the news, but it’s a tough time for everyone and I understand why this is happening,” Murphy told the Inquirer. “I am unbelievably grateful for the time I’ve had at NBC over the last 20 years — nine and a half with the Phillies broadcast team. I very much look forward to coming back and finishing the season as soon as I’m cleared to get back to the ballpark.”
At least 15 staffers at NBC Sports Philadelphia were laid off this week, a spokesperson for NBC confirmed. Among those let go were Maureen Quilter, the senior director of communications, who had been with the network for 24 years.
“I am not sure what is next, but I can only hope it will bring me as much joy as this job did,” Quilter wrote in a statement shared on Twitter.
Most of the layoffs impacted the network’s digital reporters and behind-the-scenes employees, but several on-air personalities were also let go, though according to multiple sources they’ll remain until their contracts expire at the end of their respective leagues’ seasons. The network had employed roughly 140 people prior to the layoffs.
NBC Sports Philadelphia isn’t the only regional sports network hit with cuts. The Boston Globe reported that nearly 20 staffers were let go from NBC Sports Boston, including longtime anchor Gary Tanguay, Celtics sideline reporter Abby Chin, and Celtics reporter A. Sherrod Blakely.
The Athletic reported that NBC Sports Bay Area let go 17 employees, including anchor Kelli Johnson, who said she’ll remain at the station though the coronavirus-shortened Major League Baseball season.
NBC Sports Washington and NBC Sports Chicago also lost several on-air personalities.
NBC has taken a large financial hit due to the coronavirus pandemic, which cost the network millions of dollars in advertising revenue after sports leagues halted their seasons. NBC was also scheduled to air the 2020 Summer Olympics, which were pushed back to 2021.
Before the Olympics were postponed, The Inquirer reported Comcast-owned NBCUniversal had already received more than $1 billion in national advertising commitments for the summer games. On a call with investors, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts said they had insurance to cover expenses but there would be no profit.
Writers at several NBC “Talk” sites, including Hardball Talk, College Basketball Talk, and College Football Talk, took to social media to announced they had also been let go.
According to sources, both NBC10 and Telemundo 62 were impacted by this round of cutbacks, but it’s unclear how widespread the layoffs were. Longtime NBC10 anchor and former Philadelphia Eagle Vai Sikahema announced last week he will retire later this year, and back in June longtime anchor Denise Nakano suggested her departure after 17 years was coronavirus-related.
“This unprecedented pandemic has brought uncertainly to the doorstep of so many. We find ourselves dealing with sudden changes in the lives we knew before the coronavirus hit our country,” Nakano wrote on Facebook. “But I’m certain we will find our way through it. I’m not sure what’s next for me, but I will embrace whatever it may be and continue to move forward with gratitude.”