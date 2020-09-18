8. Jalen Reagor’s 55-yard catch last Sunday gave Eagles fans a glimpse of what could be, but can he be more productive in the sequel? When Reagor was drafted, it was easy to project him as a gadgety player for whom the team would need to create touches. Certainly the truncated offseason is part of the slow play, but he was targeted just four times Sunday and had just the one touch on offense along with two punt returns. It looks like the rookie is still ironing out some of the finer details of route running in the NFL and chemistry with Wentz is still forming, but the Eagles will likely try to expand his role as the season goes on.