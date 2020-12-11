This weekend, New Orleans will see him coming and have a plan for him. It will take longer than one game to truly know what Hurts is capable of, but this weekend will begin to paint the picture. The track record of second-round rookie quarterbacks having breakout seasons is spotty. There have been only four quarterbacks — Hurts, Drew Lock, DeShone Kizer, and Christian Hackenberg — taken in the second round since 2015. If you stretch back to 2014, you add to the list Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo, easily the two best examples of finding quality starters in the second round. Still, no one in that group set the world on fire as a rookie. It’s important to keep that in mind when watching Hurts.