Great question, Shane. It’s interesting you ask it, because I was recently thinking about the biggest question marks going into training camp and which ones have been at least partially answered. Whether Mills at safety will be sufficient enough for the Eagles to win games was near the top of the list going into camp for me. I’d say he’s looked natural at the new position through the first eight practices, which helps his case. He’s made a handful of plays, including a pair of interceptions off Wentz, and he hasn’t made many obvious mistakes to the naked eye.