2. With Lane Johnson sidelined for yet another practice, Matt Pryor took more reps in his place at right tackle. I feel like I haven’t covered the third-year offensive lineman enough here, but he deserves notice because he will make the roster and likely be active on game days. Pryor spent most of his first two seasons at guard, but tackle was his position in college, and he’s taken a lot of reps there at this camp. I think it’s interesting that he’s been on the right side vs. the left. My thinking: the Eagles know they have a capable backup left tackle in Jason Peters should Andre Dillard get hurt or falter. Jordan Mailata has been the second-team left tackle in camp, but I think his spot on the 53-man roster could be in jeopardy. Peters has played only a dozen or so games at right tackle in the NFL, so it’s unlikely the Eagles would move him there if Johnson were to go down. So that leaves Pryor, who would be the backup at both guard spots and right tackle on game days. The seventh active offensive lineman, if Mailata were to be released in favor of rookies like Jack Driscoll and Prince Tega Wanogho, might just be center/guard Nate Herbig.