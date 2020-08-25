On a day when former Eagle Nigel Bradham was released by the Saints, Eagles linebackers had a solid workout. Nate Gerry has been the three-down guy with the first unit for most of camp, but Duke Riley recently jumped ahead of T.J. Edwards as the second guy. Riley has been making plays daily. He had maybe the play of the day when he dropped into a zone at the second level and skied for a Nate Sudfeld pass. The interception came late in the workout, but it energized the defense that continued its winning ways vs. the offense. Riley also had a sack earlier in the practice. Edwards, who has been splitting nickel reps with Riley, made an impressive leaping interception of Sudfeld during seven-on-sevens.