When you consider the number of screens the Eagles ran, combined with the offensive line missing three starters, it’s a bit longer than you might expect. The Eagles coaches staff clearly saw something they liked about Washington’s deep coverage going into the game. They called numerous deep shots, all of which required Wentz to let things develop while chaos unfolded in front of him so often. Wentz took six sacks when holding the ball longer than 2.5 seconds and completed just 47.6% of his pass attempts. In layman’s terms, things were bad when Wentz held onto the rock.