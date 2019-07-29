But I think that Sanders still has a lot to learn in terms of the offense, receiving and blocking. The Eagles aren’t going to rush him along. He’s actually in a great spot to learn and to learn on the job because he will get some snaps. But my expectation is that Howard will log most of the time on run downs, with Sanders getting a smell here and there. And I expect Darren Sproles and Corey Clement to handle the load more on passing downs.