Two years ago, the Eagles were one of five teams that played three straight games on the road. But they were partially to blame for that. At their own request, they asked to play back-to-back December games on the West coast against the Seahawks and the Rams, so that they wouldn’t have to make separate trips across the country. That was followed by a division game against the Giants in the Meadowlands, which, while a road game, is only a 90-minute bus ride from Lincoln Financial Field.