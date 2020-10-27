Washington has a tougher schedule ahead, with games against the Steelers and 49ers still looming, but if the team can go on a run, it could give the Eagles some trouble in their pursuit to steal the division with six or seven wins. I don’t see the Cowboys or Giants making a serious run at first place based on the first seven weeks of the season. I wrote at the beginning of the year that Washington’s defensive line would keep the team in games it had no business being in. Washington hasn’t been very good this year, but if any team is going to challenge the Eagles, it will likely be Washington.