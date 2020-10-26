Only a handful of Eagles players were available via Zoom on Monday, and the ones that spoke didn’t revel in the misfortunes of this week’s opponent, the Dallas Cowboys.
A few questioners seemed to think the Eagles might have something snarky to say about their most hated NFC East rival, in the wake of Washington’s 25-3 Sunday victory over Dallas, which left backup quarterback Andy Dalton concussed and left the Cowboys 2-5.
But even if 2-4-1 is good for first place in the NFL’s most woeful division, it’s hardly a haughty perch from which to preen.
As Fletcher Cox eloquently put it, “We have our own problems.”
Asked about facing a key rival in such a state of duress, safety Rodney McLeod hit a number of familiar NFL rhetorical benchmarks, including the need to play “60 minutes of ball, man, in all three phases.” McLeod talked of putting records aside, because of the emotions of the divisional rivalry. Cox was in favor of throwing the records out the window, which come to think of it, might have appeal to both teams.
“We haven’t done anything yet,” McLeod correctly noted.
As for all the talk about how awful the division is, and how its winner might get a playoff home game with a losing record, “We haven’t really looked at anyone else,” McLeod said. “It’s been about us.”
Wide receiver Greg Ward endorsed the idea of being “not really worried about anybody else,” offering that “whenever you start doing that, bad things happen.”
Dallas has lost quarterback Dak Prescott for the season to an ankle injury, and like the Eagles, has seen its offensive line decimated, though Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin is expected back this week from a concussion.
As expected, the Eagles placed wide receiver DeSean Jackson (ankle) and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (biceps) on injured reserve. They activated the 21-day IR practice window for rookie wideout Jalen Reagor (thumb), linebacker T.J. Edwards (hamstring), offensive lineman Jason Peters (toe), and safety Rudy Ford (hamstring). Edwards and someone else from this group will probably take the roster spots vacated by Jackson and Ridgeway.