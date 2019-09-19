Well, Brian, the Eagles already signed tight end Alex Ellis off their practice squad to replace injured Dallas Goedert, and waived cornerback Craig James. With both DeSean Jackson and Alshon Jeffery expected to miss at least the next two games, the Eagles have just three available wide receivers. They’ll almost certainly add a fourth in the next few days. I would expect it to be practice-squadder Greg Ward. Who goes? Pick a safety, any safety, besides starters Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod. They added Jonathan Cyprien and Rudy Ford mainly to strengthen their special teams. But that’s a luxury right now, and they’ll be getting linebacker and special teams ace Kamu Grugier-Hill back at some point soon anyway. With Tim Jernigan expected to be out at least a month and probably longer with a foot injury, they’ll probably have to add another interior lineman. They’re carrying five defensive ends. I think they’d be making a mistake releasing Daeshon Hall. Maybe fourth-round rookie Shareef Miller and then hope no one else claims him so that you can sign him to the practice squad.