I don’t think this strategy is misguided. If they can get by with players like Gerry, that gives them more resources to add talent at the positions that impact the game more like defensive line and cornerback. One thing I do find interesting is how the organizational philosophy of building from the inside-out will fare over the next several years. Speed on the perimeter, both on offense and defense, is growing more and more important in the league and I wonder if passing on opportunities to add elite athleticism early in the draft is sustainable for the team.