Anything is possible. The Eagles had an extra day of rest with their next game not until Monday night. The 2-10 New York Giants haven’t won a game since September and their head coach and general manager could be lame ducks. The 3-9 Redskins follow the next week, although they’ve saved some face by winning their last two games. Nevertheless, as the Miami defeat showed, nothing is guaranteed. But two straight wins will at least set up a showdown with the Cowboys on Dec. 22 with some meaning.