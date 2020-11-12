Backups Boston Scott and Corey Clement mostly gathered dust until Sanders injured his knee. They combined for 94 yards on 20 carries Sunday vs. the Cowboys. But they were shut down in the second half by a Cowboys defense that is the worst in the league against the run. Quarterback Carson Wentz has been an integral part of the Eagles' ground game thus far. He’s second on the team in rushing and has 5 of the team’s 8 rushing TDs. His 20 rushing first downs are tied with Sanders for the team lead.