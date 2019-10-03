That being said, if Jackson is even so much as 90 percent healthy, I’d sit him. Jackson is going to be vital for the remainder of the season and the Eagles truly should win this game with or without him. So, if he’s only figuratively “ready to go," as you’ve stated it, I’d go with the wide receiver group the Eagles had against the Packers. Alshon Jeffery will be 10 days healthier from his calf injury, same with Dallas Goedert. I think that’s enough firepower to take care of business and let Jackson rest up for what the Eagles hope is a lengthy stretch of meaningful games. But make no mistake, he’s vital to the team’s offense. You saw it against Washington, he can take the lid off a defense and dictate how the game is played in a way no other Eagles receiver can. He’ll open things up in the passing game by forcing safety help, and he’ll keep the secondary from cheating up to help with the run game. The Eagles will need him once the going gets tough.