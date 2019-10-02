After the Detroit loss ... a game in which Wentz threw for 259 yards and would have probably had another 100 if anyone could catch the football, Wentz was criticized locally for not lifting the team all by himself.

It brought to mind the old Charles Barkley routine after it was said, in comparison to Magic Johnson, that he didn’t make the players around him better: “Oh, I’d like to have to make James Worthy better. That must be really tough. I have to make Shelton Jones better.”