Good question, David. I wrote about almost exactly this yesterday, so you should give that a read. The Eagles leaned heavily on 22-personnel and under-center runs the last two weeks, and it wouldn’t surprise me one bit to see them stick to that formula for the rest of the season. They’re running game has been carrying the offense, and they’re doubling down on that. It also wouldn’t surprise me to see more 21-personnel with Howard and Sanders in the backfield. But I don’t expect a whole lot of 22 formations. No team in the NFL runs 22-personnel more than 6 percent of the time, according to Sharp Football stats. I think it limits what teams are able to do too much to really commit to running it.