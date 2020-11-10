“Tuesday was monumental,” McLeod said. “I think it kind of started the week in the right way, myself, my wife, our foundation, numerous teammates, other city officials and community leaders, all just stepped up and got out into the community, particularly in the neighborhoods where voter turnout wasn’t as high in 2016, and we wanted to place the emphasis on that, to encourage voter turnout, to thank those who have voted. But also thank the poll workers. We were able to provide hot chocolate, tea, coffee, to various sites, as well as some foods."