The Eagles, despite their 3-4-1 record, are leading the NFC East, and Peters, as he showed in last week’s 23-9 win over the Cowboys, can still get the job done. Mailata, who has described moving from one flank to the other to be as difficult as undertaking bathroom hygiene with the less dominant hand, struggled early in the game. He allowed a sack to Dallas defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence on the second play.