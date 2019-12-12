Everyone is well aware they have three receivers currently on the practice squad. This is purely my guess, but I would imagine they add one of the practice squad receivers this week, and see where Agholor is at by Saturday, and make a move if they have to. I won’t guess which player they call up, because they see those guys every day in practice, and I don’t. They could try to get by with three wideouts again, especially since Zach Ertz and Josh Perkins can line up in the slot, but I think the coaching staff and front office learned their lesson against the Giants.