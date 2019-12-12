Ward is a smallish, slowish running quarterback at the University of Houston who has been practice-squad resident since the Eagles’ 2017 Super Bowl season. So yes, the Eagles deserve credit for developing him, but, for Pete’s sake, it took forever for him to get a chance. He’s made the most of it: has 11 catches on 19 targets in the last three games. He got that chance because the Eagles finally realized that Hollins can’t play and Matthews, who once gave them two good seasons, is done, and because inconsistent veteran Nelson Agholor is injured.