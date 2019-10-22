Good morning, Eagles fans. I’d ask how you’re doing, but I think I know. The Eagles are still smarting from a 37-10 blowout loss to the Cowboys, but let’s look on the positive note. It’s a new week, and there’s a new opponent to focus on: the Buffalo Bills. But if you started to exhale, perhaps take a second to realize this isn’t exactly the Bills team NFL fans have grown accustomed to rolling over. Albeit mostly against so-so competition, Buffalo’s defense has risen to the top of the league, and the Bills are 5-1 after beating the lowly Miami Dolphins. This week will be another test.